Advocates with ACCC helping new citizens, immigrants register to vote

Volunteers at the Asian Community and Cultural Center contact people to offer help with voting
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is now exactly two months away from the Presidential Election. Applications for mail-in ballots have been sent out across Lincoln, and there are groups making sure every citizen gets a chance to vote.

For two weeks, advocates and volunteers at the Asian Community and Cultural Center have been reaching out to people, educating them on their right to vote.

“They’ve never voted before, because they don’t feel that they will be a part of this, or important people to like change the decision or something like that,” said Samia Ahmed, a family advocate with the ACCC.

Ahmed is part of the ACCC’s initiative to get people to the polls. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 8 percent of Lancaster County’s population wasn’t born in the U.S.

“We really want to make people empowered to participate in the entire community,” said Sheila Dorsey Vinton, the Executive Director and CEO of the ACCC.

For many they’re reaching, it is their first time participating.

“A lot of women have been calling us, and they already know, and have been educated about the importance of the vote, so they’ve been calling, so excited to vote for the first time,” said Nyabuoy Chan, the Sudanese community advocate.

Volunteers have been working through a phone bank, calling people and offering to help them find informational material in their own language. Volunteers said sometimes, people have a hard time believing their voice can count.

“There is opportunity here,” said Hanan Smoqy. “There’s many opportunities here. The opportunities come with making choices for ourselves. In this case, it’s voting.”

Volunteers said they’re doing their best to encourage people to use their voice and get out to vote.

“It’s important to be a part of who will represent you in the country, because you are a citizen and you have a right to vote, and a right to choose the person who represents you,” Ahmed said.

