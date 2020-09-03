Big Ten must provide some information in Husker players’ lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Big Ten must provide some documents that give insight into the Conference’s decision to postpone the 2020 fall football season, a Lancaster County District Judge has ruled.

In a response to a discovery motion filed as part of a lawsuit over the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall football, District Court Judge Susan I. Strong wrote she will require the Conference to “formally produce a limited amount of information” which “may expedite the resolution of the issues in this time-sensitive lawsuit”.

The conference must respond to a request for the numeric results of a vote taken by the Council of Presidents and Chancellors on the issue and the Big Ten’s bylaws or rules that govern their decision making on the issue.

The judge decided against requiring the Big Ten to reveal how each individual voted, writing that “the Court wonders if the Plaintiffs are motivated, at least in part, by the hope that Council members will be pressured to change their mind”.

Earlier this week, the conference revealed in a filing that the decision to postpone the season was made on an 11-3 vote. There were various media reports that Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio State were the schools that voted against postponement.

She also ruled the Big Ten doesn’t need to provide the medical information and advice they used to make their decision, noting that request is “quite broad and potentially burdensome.”

The judge noted this decision doesn’t determine whether the lawsuit filed by the players has merit.

The Big Ten has 10 days to respond to the request for information.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.