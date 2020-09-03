Advertisement

City closes four recycling sites, opens one new one during consolidation process

The city has opened a new recycling site at 48th and Superior to take the place of smaller neighborhood drop-offs.
The city has opened a new recycling site at 48th and Superior to take the place of smaller neighborhood drop-offs.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln has closed four recycling drop-off locations and opened one new one in the last few months.

It’s part of their plan to go from 19 small sites to four or five larger ones, in an effort to save the city an estimated $2 million.

So far four locations, at North Star High School, 20th and Judson, 12th and South and 14th and Old Cheney, have closed.

“We know it’s an inconvenience to make this change, but it does save the city a lot of money,” Donna Garden, with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said.

10/11 NOW heard concerns initially that this could cause overflow issues or discourage people from recycling.

Garden said she hopes it will actually do the opposite because sites will be bigger, emptied more frequently and have video surveillance systems.

“This should allow us to monitor the sites we do have more adequately,” Garden said.

A viewer did express concerns that a location at Leon’s Grocery had been overflowing since the location at 12th and South closed.

A 10/11 NOW viewer submitted this photo of groceries overflowing at Leon's Gourmet Grocer.
A 10/11 NOW viewer submitted this photo of groceries overflowing at Leon's Gourmet Grocer.(KOLN)

Garden said that was a temporary hiccup in the transition process.

“We are changing schedules for those sites that have been decommissioned, we upped the schedules on all of them,” Garden said. “Like at Leon’s we now updated that to be picked up seven days a week.”

So far the city has chosen the location at 48th and Superior and Seacrest Field to be two out of the four or five final locations.

The blue dots represent current recycling sites, the red dots represent sites that have closed, the green dots with a start in the middle are permanent recycling sites and the green dots without a star are potential permanent sites.
The blue dots represent current recycling sites, the red dots represent sites that have closed, the green dots with a start in the middle are permanent recycling sites and the green dots without a star are potential permanent sites.(KOLN)

“I think people will be pleasantly surprised with the new sites and how big they are, how big the bins are,” Garden said.

Garden said the consolidation process is expected to be complete by next spring.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD searching for missing 11-year-old

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen in the Fallbrook area.

News

Chancellor outlines $22.56M in Phase 2 budget reductions

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced an additional $22.56 million in proposed budget reductions as part of a larger plan to address a $38.2 million shortfall through 2023.

News

108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 1 hour ago
108 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lancaster County on Thursday, a new single-day high.

Forecast

Summer Heat Returns For The Holiday Weekend...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Major summertime heat returns for the upcoming holiday weekend...before major weather changes arrive early next week.

Latest News

News

Gas leak closes portion of O Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
A hazardous materials response has closed down O Street from 33rd to 35th Streets.

News

LPD: Man facing drug charges after running from officers & hiding behind AC unit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Police deployed a taser during the arrest.

News

Early ballot applications being mailed to Nebraska voters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Early ballot applications have begun to be mailed to Nebraska registered voters.

News

Get a look at Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo’s new sea lion exhibit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium’s new sea lion exhibit is ready for its big debut this weekend.

News

New UNL quarantines include first residence hall floor

Updated: 6 hours ago
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced three new COVID-19 clusters on Sept. 2.

News

60-year-old man facing assault charges after shooting in southwest Lincoln

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
A 60-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was responsible for a shooting in Southwest Lincoln Wednesday.