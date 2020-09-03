City closes four recycling sites, opens one new one during consolidation process

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln has closed four recycling drop-off locations and opened one new one in the last few months.

It’s part of their plan to go from 19 small sites to four or five larger ones, in an effort to save the city an estimated $2 million.

So far four locations, at North Star High School, 20th and Judson, 12th and South and 14th and Old Cheney, have closed.

“We know it’s an inconvenience to make this change, but it does save the city a lot of money,” Donna Garden, with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said.

10/11 NOW heard concerns initially that this could cause overflow issues or discourage people from recycling.

Garden said she hopes it will actually do the opposite because sites will be bigger, emptied more frequently and have video surveillance systems.

“This should allow us to monitor the sites we do have more adequately,” Garden said.

A viewer did express concerns that a location at Leon’s Grocery had been overflowing since the location at 12th and South closed.

A 10/11 NOW viewer submitted this photo of groceries overflowing at Leon's Gourmet Grocer. (KOLN)

Garden said that was a temporary hiccup in the transition process.

“We are changing schedules for those sites that have been decommissioned, we upped the schedules on all of them,” Garden said. “Like at Leon’s we now updated that to be picked up seven days a week.”

So far the city has chosen the location at 48th and Superior and Seacrest Field to be two out of the four or five final locations.

The blue dots represent current recycling sites, the red dots represent sites that have closed, the green dots with a start in the middle are permanent recycling sites and the green dots without a star are potential permanent sites. (KOLN)

“I think people will be pleasantly surprised with the new sites and how big they are, how big the bins are,” Garden said.

Garden said the consolidation process is expected to be complete by next spring.

