New UNL quarantines include first residence hall floor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced three new COVID-19 clusters on Sept. 2.

Those include the first in a residence hall with six cases on the third floor of Eastside Suites, and two additional Greek houses, Chi Omega sorority (five cases) and FarmHouse fraternity (eight cases). Both FarmHouse and Eastside Suites (third floor) were placed in quarantine per policies of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Chi Omega self-quarantined before official notification from health officials.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 clusters on campus to 12.

Greek houses Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta and Pi Beta Phi were added Aug. 31, while Alpha Phi and Beta Theta Pi were quarantined Aug. 30. Other quarantines include Kappa Kappa Gamma on Aug. 28, Delta Delta Delta on Aug. 26 and Kappa Alpha Theta on Aug. 23.

