Early ballot applications being mailed to Nebraska voters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Secretary of State Bob Evnen announces early ballot applications are now on their way to every registered voter in Nebraska. “For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” said Secretary Evnen. “Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible.”

The first ballots will be mailed out September 28 to those voters who requested an early ballot. The deadline for a voter to request an early ballot is October 23. USPS recommendation for returning your early ballot by mail is October 27. Voters can track their mailed in ballot once they are returned on the Secretary of State website.

Voters also have the option of going to the polls to vote. The polls will be opened for the General Election, November 3. For information, regarding early voting and/or tracking your mail-in ballot visit the Secretary of State website https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting

