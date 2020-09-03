Advertisement

Gas leak closes portion of O Street

A gas leak near 33rd and O Street has blocked traffic in both directions.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A hazardous materials response has closed down O Street from 33rd to 35th Streets.

According to Black Hills Energy, there is investigation into a natural gas leak in the area.

Both east and westbound lanes of traffic are currently closed while the investigation takes place and repairs are made.

“Our highly trained technicians are working cooperatively with first responders to assess the situation,” stated Brandy Johnson, regional community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy. “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring traffic flow in the area as soon as safely possible.”

Please avoid the area.

