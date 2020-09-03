Late night fire at Valentino’s near 70th and Vine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire late Wednesday night near 70th and Vine.

Crews were called out to a two-alarm fire at the Valentino’s, located at 904 N. 70th, just after 11:30 p.m.

LFR said there was significant damage to the building and some smoke damage to neighboring businesses. Adding that they were able to contain the fire to Valentino’s.

Firefighters are working on extinguishing any hot spots and working to get better visibility in both Valentino’s and the store located next to it.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damages remains under investigation.

