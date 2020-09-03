Advertisement

Lincoln expert gives advice on handling pets with isolation distress

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With many of us going back to work and kids to school, pet owners may start to see unusual changes in their furry friends.

Experts say what may appear to be separation anxiety might actually be isolation distress. Linda Brodzik, a certified separation anxiety trainer in Lincoln, tells us if your pet can’t be consoled by another person or another pet, isolation distress is more than likely the issue.

Some signs to look out for are if your pet picks up new habits like excessive whining and barking, scratching and even hoarding some of your things.

“Are you exercising your dog and wearing off energy before you leave the house? Are you then giving them time to cool down, kind of settle in? You don’t just want to take them for a 20-minute run and then out the door. You kind of brought them to a high and kind of dropped them,” Brodzik explained.

In either case, Brodzik says seeking a diagnosis and treatment from a professional is best.

Making sure they’re left with interactive toys when you’re gone might also help. Brodzik says leaving your pet with an item that smells like you will not permanently solve the problem.

She tells 10/11 it’s very important not to punish your pet if these behaviors start to appear, but instead, quickly get professional help.

“My heart goes out to anyone who has a dog who’s suffering. I, myself, have dealt with this with my own dog. I know how distressing it is to the dog. I know how distressing it is to the owners, and I know how frustrating it can be, too,” said Brodzik.

Since isolation distress can look different in each pet, professionals will individually assess your animal and come up with a training plan to help. If you or someone you know is experiencing these issues with their pet, click HERE.

