LPD: Man facing drug charges after running from officers & hiding behind AC unit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stemming from a fight outside of a gas station, one man is facing drug charges after running away from police and hiding behind an AC unit.

On Wednesday, around 12:30 p.m., a bystander called 911 saying there was a man with a large knife trying to steal a bike from someone at the Casey’s on S 13th Street, near E Street just south of downtown.

Responding officers saw a number of people involved in an altercation. LPD said two men ran away when they saw officers and one of the men was carrying a large knife.

Officers said after a short chase they were able to arrest him. The other man, according to officers, was seen carrying a large sharpened stick while running away.

LPD said despite orders to stop and drop the stick, the man continued running. Officers said they found him hiding behind an AC unit still holding the stick and trying to empty his pockets frantically.

LPD said the man continued disregarding orders to show his hands and drop the weapon, but he temporarily came out from where he was hiding.

LPD said the man then began to physically resist officers. During the struggle, officers deployed a taser and were able to take the man into custody.

While searching the man, officers said they found a digital scale with white residue that pre-tested positive for meth and 2.5-grams of marijuana.

Officers said they found two glass pipes, another 2.4-grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia with white residue, bags and a black realistic air soft pistol in the area where the man was emptying his pockets.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was medically cleared, which is protocol when a taser is deployed by officers. From there the man was taken to jail.

LPD arrested 28-year-old Justin Thomas for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, and possession of marijuana charges.

Officers spoke with witnesses and said the two men had been arguing when each pulled out a weapon. LPD said neither man was threatened and they both didn’t wish to press charges for the original altercation.

