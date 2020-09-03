LPD searching for missing 11-year-old
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen in the Fallbrook area.
LPD said Brekyn Brinson was last seen running toward the Super Saver in Fallbrook just before 2 p.m. today.
He is 4 feet tall, roughly 70 pounds, floppy blond hair, and blue eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts with a green stripe.
Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.