LPD searching for missing 11-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen in the Fallbrook area.

LPD said Brekyn Brinson was last seen running toward the Super Saver in Fallbrook just before 2 p.m. today.

He is 4 feet tall, roughly 70 pounds, floppy blond hair, and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts with a green stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000.

