Advertisement

LPD searching for missing 11-year-old

LPD is searching for missing 11 year old.
LPD is searching for missing 11 year old.(Lincoln Police)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen in the Fallbrook area.

LPD said Brekyn Brinson was last seen running toward the Super Saver in Fallbrook just before 2 p.m. today.

He is 4 feet tall, roughly 70 pounds, floppy blond hair, and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts with a green stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City closes four recycling sites, opens one new one during consolidation process

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The City of Lincoln has closed four recycling drop-off locations and opened one new one in the last few months.

News

Chancellor outlines $22.56M in Phase 2 budget reductions

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced an additional $22.56 million in proposed budget reductions as part of a larger plan to address a $38.2 million shortfall through 2023.

News

108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 1 hour ago
108 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lancaster County on Thursday, a new single-day high.

Forecast

Summer Heat Returns For The Holiday Weekend...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Major summertime heat returns for the upcoming holiday weekend...before major weather changes arrive early next week.

Latest News

News

Gas leak closes portion of O Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
A hazardous materials response has closed down O Street from 33rd to 35th Streets.

News

LPD: Man facing drug charges after running from officers & hiding behind AC unit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Police deployed a taser during the arrest.

News

Early ballot applications being mailed to Nebraska voters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Early ballot applications have begun to be mailed to Nebraska registered voters.

News

Get a look at Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo’s new sea lion exhibit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium’s new sea lion exhibit is ready for its big debut this weekend.

News

New UNL quarantines include first residence hall floor

Updated: 5 hours ago
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced three new COVID-19 clusters on Sept. 2.

News

60-year-old man facing assault charges after shooting in southwest Lincoln

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
A 60-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was responsible for a shooting in Southwest Lincoln Wednesday.