Man who abducted Lincoln teen found guilty in Federal Court

LINCOLN, Neb. – A federal jury found a Colorado man guilty of attempting to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity after he picked up a 14-year-old Lincoln girl and drove her to his home in Colorado.

Nathan Kempter, 33, was found guilty of the charges after he picked up the 14-year-old last July and took her to his home in Highlands Ranch.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing child, and she was found inside Kempter’s vehicle roughly 8 hours after she was reported missing.

Kempter was found guilty of attempting to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct and will be sentenced in December.

The family of the abducted child released the following statement:

“The trial showed that Kempter is a predator who has a persistent obsession with kidnapping, rape, and torture. In the summer of 2019 he was lurking in forums where teenagers in crisis, including (our daughter), sometimes go for help. He positioned himself as a helper who would make her problems go away. After weeks of grooming her, he drove from Colorado to take her from us. In the eight hours he had her in his car he assaulted and terrorized her, and we have no doubt that he would have killed her if we had not identified him from evidence on her phone or if the police had not intercepted them as he pulled into his driveway with her. We are so proud of the extraordinary resilience and healing (she) has undergone in the last year, and the strength she showed in over five hours of testifying in this trial. Her remarkable bravery has ensured that he can never prey on another victim. We appreciate the hard work of investigators and the U.S. Attorney’s office to see justice was done in this case.”

