MISSING: Lincoln Police need help finding 12-year-old girl

The Lincoln Police Department is seeking the communities assistance in finding missing 12 year old, Nyathor Lual
By Bill Schammert
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police need the community’s assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Nyathor Lual was last seen around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Officers confirmed she attended all of her classes at Mickle Middle School earlier in the day.

Lual’s family told police they have no idea where she might be. They also mentioned her hair is long, similar to what’s seen in the red picture.

If you see Lual, or know her whereabouts, please contact the non-emergency number at 402-441-6000.

