Advertisement

NE Supreme Court hears gambling petition appeal

The center of the case is determining whether each of the three measures is posing one or two questions. A decision that’s been left up to the supreme court but a case that ultimately might end up elsewhere.
The center of the case is determining whether each of the three measures is posing one or two questions. A decision that’s been left up to the supreme court but a case that ultimately might end up elsewhere.(NET)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska voters are waiting on the Nebraska Supreme Court to see if gambling will be on the November ballot.

Arguments were heard Wednesday afternoon on a challenge after Secretary of State Bob Evnen pulled it off the ballot last week.

The cases is centered on determining whether each of the three initiatives is posing one or two questions.

Wednesday, the defense, Keep the Money in Nebraska, argued that all three questions have a necessary and natural connection, but voters would be voting on three separate things.

“Those words in our constitution dictate that the three measures before the court, each of which only contains one subject, be present for separate votes at the next general election,” said Andre Barry, the groups’ lawyer.

The state argued the reverse, saying each question is about two separate items, which violates the Nebraska Constitution’s one-subject law.

“I don’t think just hooking it together by conjunction words like, and, this, and, that is sufficient,” said J.L Spray with the State. “I think if there’s two separate things to wonder about, that’s two subjects.”

The state also argued challenges like this typically go to the district court, not the Nebraska Supreme Court.

“Two other challenges to the payday lending measures filed suit in Lancaster County District Court on Friday,” said David Lopez with the State. “Then another one rolled in a couple of days ago on Monday, so clearly they think it’s available.”

Both sides referenced a Nebraska Supreme Court case known as Loontjer vs. Gale. It requires constitutional amendments, like the ones proposed here, be voted on separately on distinct and independent subjects.

Whether that’s actually the case is where the two sides differed.

“Loontjer also held that the legislature, the way they should have addressed that issue and this is a quote, ’To present the proposals to the voters for separate votes,’ and that’s what the sponsors did here,” said Barry.

At adjournment on Wednesday, the Supreme Court didn’t issue a timeline. Finalized ballots are due by September 11.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pawnee Lake & Branched Oak Lake life jacket stations promote water safety

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
One organization is using their loss to help others gain awareness for drowning prevention.

News

Update on Lincoln quarter-cent sales tax projects

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
It has been nearly a year since the quarter-cent sales tax took effect here in Lincoln and as construction season wraps up, we’re getting our first look at where the projected $13 million per year has gone.

News

Big Ten must provide some information in Husker players’ lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten must provide some documents that give insight into the Conference’s decision to postpone the 2020 fall football season

News

Lincoln man advocates for change to the name 'Boneless Chicken Wings'

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

Latest News

News

Star Tran bus driver hits bicyclist

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
Authorities say a Star Tran bus was traveling southbound on S 11th Street at the G street intersection. They say the driver was making a left turn when they hit a bicyclist going northbound. The bicyclist was using the designated bike lane. The bus driver told police he did not see the bicyclist coming before the impact.

News

Lincoln Shooting Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police have a suspect in custody.

News

Nebraska receives $62 million grant for COVID-19 recovery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marresa Burke
NEMA will use this money to distribute PPE for healthcare workers in Nebraska.

News

One person in custody following shooting in Southwest Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

News

Lincoln man’s passionate ‘boneless chicken wing’ plea at city council meeting gets national attention

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
“Boneless chicken wings? Unless you’re going to strap those things to the side of a jet you cannot call them a wing,” Ander Christensen said.

News

Lincoln man makes passionate plea to stop calling them "boneless chicken wings"

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ander Christensen lighted up a Lincoln City Council meeting with a campaign to change the name of boneless chicken wings.