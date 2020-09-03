Advertisement

Nebraska non-profit creates license plate to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

By Kelsey Dickeson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - There’ll soon be a way for Nebraska drivers to show their support and help raise awareness for Down Syndrome.

Starting in January, people can purchase specialty license plates to do just that. An Omaha non-profit called Dads Appreciating Down Syndrome, or D.A.D.S. for short, came up with the idea a few years ago. Members continued working on it through the pandemic.

“Just because we’re in a crazy year with COVID-19 doesn’t mean that non-profits and organizations like ours don’t need to continue to plug forward and move forward,” said Mark Kuecker, president of D.A.D.S. “So we’re really excited to have some good news this year.”

The group started by collecting signatures to apply for the plates. They needed 250 applications to forge ahead.

Each application cost $70 in advance. D.A.D.S. fell short of the needed signatures to continue.

That’s when they took the idea to the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Rick Kolowski, District 31, sponsored a bill for the 2020 session.

“I thought it was great that the fathers made a special effort to support each other on behalf of not just the child with Down Syndrome, but all family members who find ways to accommodate the joys and challenges that come with a family member with Down Sydrome,” Kolowski said in an email.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the bill on Aug. 6. Kolowski said it “allows a special license plate to be made available to people who want to voice support for their families and friends who have experience with Down Syndrome.”

The language in the bill also reduced the cost of the license plates. Personalized plates cost $40 instead of $70 and regular ones cost $5.

Part of the licensing fees will go to the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Munroe-Meyer Institute Down Syndrome Clinic for research and to help young kids who have Down Syndrome.

With a 16-year-old daughter who has Down Syndrome, Kuecker said he hopes the license plates can provide a sense of togetherness throughout the state.

“A lot of times special needs people in general may get a second look,” Kuecker said. “(People) are not really sure what to think or people might be judgmental. I’m really hoping that this brings more unity as just human beings.”

The license plates also have a website at the bottom that provides resources to families impacted by Down Syndrome. It also has information for medical professionals, business owners and educators.

People can begin ordering the special license plates from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles in January 2021.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City closes four recycling sites so far, opens one new one

Updated: 1 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Nebraska Supreme Court hears argument against no-fault divorce

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shannon Heckt
The case looks to make changes to the no-fault divorce laws.

News

Missing 11-year-old boy found

Updated: 2 hours ago
Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln Police notified media that a missing 11-year-old boy had been found following a short search.

News

Man who abducted Lincoln teen found guilty in Federal Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
A federal jury found a Colorado man guilty of attempting to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity after he picked up a 14-year-old Lincoln girl and drove her to his home in Colorado.

Latest News

News

Advocates with ACCC helping new citizens, immigrants register to vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Volunteers at the ACCC in Lincoln are working to make sure everybody knows they have the right to vote.

News

City closes four recycling sites, opens one new one during consolidation process

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The City of Lincoln has closed four recycling drop-off locations and opened one new one in the last few months.

News

Chancellor outlines $22.56M in Phase 2 budget reductions

Updated: 4 hours ago
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced an additional $22.56 million in proposed budget reductions as part of a larger plan to address a $38.2 million shortfall through 2023.

News

108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 4 hours ago
108 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lancaster County on Thursday, a new single-day high.

Forecast

Summer Heat Returns For The Holiday Weekend...

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Major summertime heat returns for the upcoming holiday weekend...before major weather changes arrive early next week.

News

Gas leak closes portion of O Street

Updated: 7 hours ago
A hazardous materials response has closed down O Street from 33rd to 35th Streets.