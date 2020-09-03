Nebraska non-profit creates license plate to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - There’ll soon be a way for Nebraska drivers to show their support and help raise awareness for Down Syndrome.

Starting in January, people can purchase specialty license plates to do just that. An Omaha non-profit called Dads Appreciating Down Syndrome, or D.A.D.S. for short, came up with the idea a few years ago. Members continued working on it through the pandemic.

“Just because we’re in a crazy year with COVID-19 doesn’t mean that non-profits and organizations like ours don’t need to continue to plug forward and move forward,” said Mark Kuecker, president of D.A.D.S. “So we’re really excited to have some good news this year.”

The group started by collecting signatures to apply for the plates. They needed 250 applications to forge ahead.

Each application cost $70 in advance. D.A.D.S. fell short of the needed signatures to continue.

That’s when they took the idea to the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Rick Kolowski, District 31, sponsored a bill for the 2020 session.

“I thought it was great that the fathers made a special effort to support each other on behalf of not just the child with Down Syndrome, but all family members who find ways to accommodate the joys and challenges that come with a family member with Down Sydrome,” Kolowski said in an email.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the bill on Aug. 6. Kolowski said it “allows a special license plate to be made available to people who want to voice support for their families and friends who have experience with Down Syndrome.”

The language in the bill also reduced the cost of the license plates. Personalized plates cost $40 instead of $70 and regular ones cost $5.

Part of the licensing fees will go to the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Munroe-Meyer Institute Down Syndrome Clinic for research and to help young kids who have Down Syndrome.

With a 16-year-old daughter who has Down Syndrome, Kuecker said he hopes the license plates can provide a sense of togetherness throughout the state.

“A lot of times special needs people in general may get a second look,” Kuecker said. “(People) are not really sure what to think or people might be judgmental. I’m really hoping that this brings more unity as just human beings.”

The license plates also have a website at the bottom that provides resources to families impacted by Down Syndrome. It also has information for medical professionals, business owners and educators.

People can begin ordering the special license plates from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles in January 2021.

