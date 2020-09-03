Advertisement

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.(Source: Public Health Agency of Canada)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Canada’s top doc offers advice on sexual activity during these times of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the nation’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus with new partners.

“Sexual health is an important part of our overall health,” Tam said in a statement. “However, sex can be complicated in the time of COVID-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for COVID-19.”

Tam said you can reduce your risk of getting coronavirus by:

  • Monitoring yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and not having sex if you or your partner is experiencing symptoms
  • Skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness; consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth
  • Engaging in safer sex practices, including using condoms
  • Following other pandemic health guidelines

Tam said current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through sexual activity.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: moments ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

News

LPD: Man facing drug charges after running from officers & hiding behind AC unit

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Laura Halm
Police deployed a taser during the arrest.

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.

News

Early ballot applications being mailed to Nebraska voters

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Early ballot applications have begun to be mailed to Nebraska registered voters.

Latest News

National

Officer rescues children from crash in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An Ohio police officer rescued a child pinned inside an overturned car.

News

Get a look at Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo’s new sea lion exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium’s new sea lion exhibit is ready for its big debut this weekend.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

National

New trailer debuts for ‘No Time to Die,’ long-awaited Bond film

Updated: 1 hour ago
It was initially set to come out in March, but the pandemic pushed back its release several times.

News

New UNL quarantines include first residence hall floor

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced three new COVID-19 clusters on Sept. 2.

News

60-year-old man facing assault charges after shooting in Southwest Lincoln

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
A 60-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was responsible for a shooting in Southwest Lincoln Wednesday.