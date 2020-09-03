Pawnee Lake & Branched Oak Lake life jacket stations promote water safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - About ten people die everyday from drowning, according to the CDC, and two of those ten are children 14 years old or younger.

One local organization is using their loss to help others gain awareness for drowning prevention.

Area lakes are going to be full of boaters and swimmers this holiday weekend. Now, lake goers at Pawnee Lake and Branched Oak Lake will have the opportunity to borrow life jackets from this Josh the Otter Life Jacket Station.

“We hope people will utilize these loaner stations,” said Blake Collingsworth, co-founder of the Josh Collingsworth Memorial Foundation. “Feel free to borrow one, wear it properly, size it and put it back when you’re done.”

There are four loaner stations going up and each have about ten life jackets. There are going to be two at the Pawnee Lake beach and two at the Branched Oak Lake beach. Plus, there’s already one at each marina.

“It’s very important as the last final push of the water season that we want to keep everybody safe,” said Kathy Collingsworth, co-founder of the Josh Collingsworth Memorial Foundation. “If they’re being worn on the water and boats we know we’re saving a life.”

The Collingsworths are behind this initiative. They lost their son, Josh, in a backyard pool drowning accident. They’ve created the Josh the Otter character to help bring awareness to this tragedy.

”It’s a silent killer and it’s the number one cause of unintentional death for children one to four years old,” Blake said. “It’s the second leading cause of death to all adolescents under 14.”

These stations are not just for the holiday weekend, but permanent installments.

“It’s a very important message that everybody needs to be diligent and safe around the water.”

