Summer Heat Returns For The Holiday Weekend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front brought refreshing temperatures and gusty northwest winds to the area on Thursday...but warmer, summer-like conditions will dominate your Labor Day holiday weekend.

After rather chilly conditions develop Thursday night-into-Friday morning under clear skies and light winds...temperatures will quickly rebound by Friday afternoon and those warmer readings will linger through your Labor Day Monday. Thursday night lows will drop to around 50° in Lincoln...with afternoon highs on Friday heading back into the mid-to-upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. At this point...Saturday and Sunday look even hotter as Mother Nature turns up the heat for the “unofficial” end of summer. Highs in the 90s are expected both days under partly-to-mostly sunny skies...with gusty southerly winds aiding in the warm-up at times. At this point rain chances look non-existent for the weekend. Labor Day Monday itself still looks quite warm with highs well into the 80s...but a developing weather system to our west will begin to have some influence on the local area by late in the day. We will include a small chance for a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Monday...and increase the rain chance for Monday night.

As the aforementioned weather system to our west pushes east on Tuesday...DRAMATIC weather changes are expected. Rain chances will increase and temperatures will fall. Highs on Tuesday are expected to do no better than the upper 50s-to-low 60s...and after the 90s over the weekend...that will be a shock to the system. The cooler readings and the rain chances will linger into the middle of next week...highs on Wednesday still likely 20° below average...in the lower 60s.

