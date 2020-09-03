Advertisement

Summer Heat Returns For The Holiday Weekend...

Cool Morning...Warm Afternoon
Cool Morning...Warm Afternoon(KOLN)
By Brandon Rector
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front brought refreshing temperatures and gusty northwest winds to the area on Thursday...but warmer, summer-like conditions will dominate your Labor Day holiday weekend.

After rather chilly conditions develop Thursday night-into-Friday morning under clear skies and light winds...temperatures will quickly rebound by Friday afternoon and those warmer readings will linger through your Labor Day Monday. Thursday night lows will drop to around 50° in Lincoln...with afternoon highs on Friday heading back into the mid-to-upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. At this point...Saturday and Sunday look even hotter as Mother Nature turns up the heat for the “unofficial” end of summer. Highs in the 90s are expected both days under partly-to-mostly sunny skies...with gusty southerly winds aiding in the warm-up at times. At this point rain chances look non-existent for the weekend. Labor Day Monday itself still looks quite warm with highs well into the 80s...but a developing weather system to our west will begin to have some influence on the local area by late in the day. We will include a small chance for a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Monday...and increase the rain chance for Monday night.

As the aforementioned weather system to our west pushes east on Tuesday...DRAMATIC weather changes are expected. Rain chances will increase and temperatures will fall. Highs on Tuesday are expected to do no better than the upper 50s-to-low 60s...and after the 90s over the weekend...that will be a shock to the system. The cooler readings and the rain chances will linger into the middle of next week...highs on Wednesday still likely 20° below average...in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny, Breezy and Cooler For Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
A cooler, breezy Thursday expected, but still pretty nice.

Forecast

Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Cooler and a bit breezy on Thursday.

Forecast

Surging Temperatures This Weekend...Big Changes Next Week

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny and pleasant weather expected Thursday with surging temperatures this weekend and a big change next week.

Forecast

Brad's Wednesday Noon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
Sunny and warmer on Wednesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and Much Warmer For Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected Wednesday

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
Sunshine and warmer weather expected for Wednesday.

Forecast

Boarding the Temperature Roller Coaster...

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny skies and warmer weather expected on Wednesday.

Forecast

Decreasing Clouds This Afternoon And Nice

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Isolated morning showers possible and then clearing skies for this afternoon.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
Scattered light rain showers possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Clearing skies and pleasant temperatures by Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast

Morning Showers, Cooler Temperatures Expected Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Clouds and scattered showers possible into Tuesday morning with clearing skies and cool temperatures by Tuesday afternoon.