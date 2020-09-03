Advertisement

Sunny, Breezy and Cooler For Thursday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through the area and that means a cooler Thursday and on the breezy side. We still expect lots of sunshine with comfortable, seasonal temperatures. North wind could gust up to 30 mph at times. Tonight will be clear and cool. Friday will be sunny and warmer with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

The holiday weekend will be breezy, hot and perhaps more humid. Low to mid 90s on Saturday and mid to upper 90s are possible in the area Sunday afternoon. Labor Day will be cooler but still warm and a chance for scattered showers and t’storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will be significantly cooler. Highs both days will only be in the low to mid 60s with the chance for scattered showers.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Cooler and a bit breezy on Thursday.

Forecast

Surging Temperatures This Weekend...Big Changes Next Week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny and pleasant weather expected Thursday with surging temperatures this weekend and a big change next week.

Forecast

Brad's Wednesday Noon Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Sunny and warmer on Wednesday.

Forecast

Sunny and Much Warmer For Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected Wednesday

Latest News

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
Sunshine and warmer weather expected for Wednesday.

Forecast

Boarding the Temperature Roller Coaster...

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny skies and warmer weather expected on Wednesday.

Forecast

Decreasing Clouds This Afternoon And Nice

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Isolated morning showers possible and then clearing skies for this afternoon.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
Scattered light rain showers possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Clearing skies and pleasant temperatures by Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast

Morning Showers, Cooler Temperatures Expected Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Clouds and scattered showers possible into Tuesday morning with clearing skies and cool temperatures by Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast

Sunny, Breezy and Mild This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Clearing skies this morning with partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and cooler.