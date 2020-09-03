Sunny, Breezy and Cooler For Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through the area and that means a cooler Thursday and on the breezy side. We still expect lots of sunshine with comfortable, seasonal temperatures. North wind could gust up to 30 mph at times. Tonight will be clear and cool. Friday will be sunny and warmer with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

The holiday weekend will be breezy, hot and perhaps more humid. Low to mid 90s on Saturday and mid to upper 90s are possible in the area Sunday afternoon. Labor Day will be cooler but still warm and a chance for scattered showers and t’storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will be significantly cooler. Highs both days will only be in the low to mid 60s with the chance for scattered showers.

