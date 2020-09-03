Advertisement

Update on Lincoln quarter-cent sales tax projects

It has been nearly a year since the quarter-cent sales tax took effect here in Lincoln and as construction season wraps up, we’re getting our first look at where the projected $13 million per year has gone.
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Back in February, two major streets in Lincoln were riddled with potholes before getting re-paved with money from the quarter-cent sales tax.

On Friday, the area near S 40th and Highway 2 was just re-opened.

“We couldn’t be happier the community has chosen to invest in their transportation system.. and being able to get some of the first projects done has just been great,” said LTU Assistant City Engineer, Thomas Shafer.

The city says a lot of the projects have to do with rehabbing current streets and preventing future potholes.

Another big project, 70th, and Havelock to Colfax., opened in July. They’ve also completed three residential projects. Now, they’re wrapping up.

“Typically October is the end of asphalt season, so we’re going later into the season next year with five projects and eight residential packages,” said Shafer.

Shafer says their goal was to get $9.75-million. From October-February, they got more money from the tax than expected. But in the Spring the didn’t.

“March, April, and May were actually lower than our projections because of the COVID issues,” said Shafer.

Despite the slow three-month stretch, sales tax dollars were back above projections in June.

And there’s still a lot to do over the next five years.

“We have projects coming up on South 48th Street from Highway 2 up through Pioneers, 9th Street from I-80,” said Shafer.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

