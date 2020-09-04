Advocates: eviction moratorium will help Nebraskans, but doesn’t go far enough

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So far in 2020, evictions in Lancaster County are slightly higher than normal, with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office carrying out 73 evictions so far this year.

That puts the office on par with their 2019 evictions, which totaled 106.

“People are facing eviction because they’ve lost their jobs, because they’ve lost income,” Kasey Ogle, with Nebraska Appleseed said.

But now, there’s some home that people will be able to stay in their homes at least until the end of the year.

The CDC, and DHHS, have put a temporary moratorium on evictions for people whose evictions would cause them to be homeless or require them to live in close quarters with someone they wouldn’t have otherwise lived with.

It’s an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 that couldn’t have come at a better time for struggling renters.

“It’s necessary protection that’s overdue,” Ogle said.

If you meet the income requirements, which are to have qualified for a stimulus check, not have had to report income in 2019 or to estimate your 2020 income to be less than $99,000 as a single filer or $198,000 as a joint filer, you present that in a signed declaration to your landlord and they should be barred from evicting you.

“You’re saying that you’ve made best efforts to get rental assistance, that you are unable to pay your rent because of substantial loss of income or medical expenses,” Ogle said.

The moratorium doesn’t come with any financial assistance for renters, which Ogle said is a problem.

“It delays the inevitable,” Ogle said. “It’s really needed but when the moratorium ends if they haven’t been able to pay rent they’ll still face eviction.”

It also doesn’t help landlords who could lose income due to the moratorium.

“Lots of owners have mortgages, they pay property taxes, they pay insurance, they have payroll, and they provide a huge boon to the local economy,” Doug Bibby, with the National Multi-Family Housing council said.

Renters who have questions about the moratorium can contact LegalAid at 402- 435-2161.

