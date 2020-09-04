Advertisement

Area of O Street remains closed for gas main repairs

A gas leak near 33rd and O Street has shut down traffic in both directions.
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of O Street will be closed for the foreseeable future so that a natural gas main can be repaired.

Black Hills Energy will be repairing the gas main near 34th and O Streets Friday. If you’re in the area, expect to smell natural gas and a loud noise similar to a jet engine. The company will be releasing natural gas from the main and said it is a “normal and safe procedure.”

According to Black Hills Energy, due to the nature of the repairs and the size of the steel natural gas main, traffic in both the east and west lanes from 33rd to 35th Streets will be closed during the repair.

This stretch of O Street has been closed since Thursday afternoon.

“We appreciate an area business owner taking the safe step of reporting a suspected natural gas odor and the partnership of Lincoln Fire and Rescue to ensure the safety of the area while our team completes the leak investigation and makes repairs,” stated Brandy Johnson, regional community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy. “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring traffic flow in the area as soon as safely possible.”

Businesses have been allowed to operate in the area.

