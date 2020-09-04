Advertisement

Blake’s father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr. talks to a crowd at a rally Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.
Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr. talks to a crowd at a rally Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jacob Blake’s father said Friday that his “happy-go-lucky” son is optimistic for his future, although he remains paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer.

A clearly exhausted Jacob Blake Sr., speaking by video chat from a Milwaukee hotel, told The Associated Press that the past two weeks have been “surreal” and “like a dream” and he’s mentally worn out. He said he’s been receiving death threats, which he said he couldn’t talk about in detail.

“It’s been hard on everybody,” Blake Sr., who drove from North Carolina to be with his hospitalized son, said.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot Aug. 23, setting off days of protests that made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice. Over three days, dozens of fires were set and some Kenosha businesses destroyed. On Aug. 25, prosecutors say a 17-year-old from Illinois shot and killed two demonstrators. His attorneys say the teenager, who was patrolling the streets with a rifle, was acting in self-defense.

Blake was released from intensive care this week and “is doing a little bit better,” his father said.

Still, “from the waist down, no movement,” Blake Sr. said. “He can’t move.”

Blake Sr. said he talks with his son about what he’ll be able to do once he’s released from the hospital, rather than his limitations if he remains paralyzed.

“We’ll go fishing together in the chair,” he said. “I’ve got the perfect spot for us. Things of that nature, things that have nothing to do with the sickness or anything.”

Five days after the shooting, Blake Sr. followed through on his plans to attend the March on Washington commemoration in the nation’s capital. His father had marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and Jacob Blake Sr. said he considered it his “duty” to still attend the march even though his son was hospitalized.

Earlier this week, Blake Sr. said another one of his sons had a nervous breakdown and was admitted to the hospital. Two days after that, members of the Blake family met with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Kenosha. Jacob Blake spoke to Biden by phone from the hospital.

President Donald Trump traveled to Kenosha on Tuesday. He thanked law enforcement for their efforts in quelling violence and met with people whose businesses were destroyed in fires, but he did not meet with Blake’s family.

Blake Sr. said Trump made clear he has no interest in his family. He said meeting with Biden and his wife was like speaking with an uncle and aunt.

“He came in that room with sympathy, empathy, a caring nature,” Blake Sr. said. “It was not an interview, it was not a political thing.”

The Blake family told Biden that they want all police to be required to have body cameras, something the Kenosha officers did not have. Blake Sr. said the family also told the former vice president they want police trained in de-escalation techniques. And they want the officer who shot Blake to be fired.

All three officers present when Blake was shot are on administrative leave during the investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The state agency said police were sent to the scene after a woman reported her boyfriend was present and wasn’t supposed to be on the premises.

Blake’s attorney Ben Crump has said that Blake was trying to break up a domestic dispute.

The Justice Department has said a knife was recovered from an SUV he was leaning into when he was shot, but has not said whether he was holding it when officers tried to arrest him.

The man who made widely seen cellphone video of the shooting, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” before gunfire erupted. He said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands.

The Kenosha police union said Blake had the knife and refused orders to drop it. Blake fought with police, including putting one officer in a headlock, the union said. Police twice used a Taser, which did not stop Blake.

Blake Sr. said that two hours before the shooting, he spoke with his son and a grandson who was celebrating a birthday. That child, along with two of Blake’s other children, were in the SUV when he was shot. Blake Sr. said he has not talked with his son about what happened just prior to the shooting.

“There’s nothing that my son did that justifies getting shot seven times in his back,” Blake Sr. said. “Nothing.”

___

Nasir contributed from Chicago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kentucky congressman praises teen charged in Kenosha shootings: ’He didn’t empty a magazine’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently in custody in Lake County, Ill., charged with six criminal counts including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon.

News

Harmful Algal Blooms Health Alerts issued for Pawnee and Swan Creek lakes

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The state has issued health alerts for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County and Swan Creek Lake in Saline County.

National

Security measures for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Louisville police are preparing for protests on Derby weekend with a plan to keep groups separated.

National

Video captures Alabama health worker poking body, woman arrested

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.

Latest News

News

LIVE at 4PM: High School Football Preview

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Watch Double Sports Overtime with Kevin Sjuts and Dan Corey following our 10 p.m. newscast.

News

JUST IN: Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial has moved higher in the high-risk (orange) category.

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

News

Area of O Street remains closed for gas main repairs

Updated: 1 hours ago
O Street from 33rd through 35th Street remains closed following a gas leak Thursday.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

Health

Western Nebraska man dies from tick-borne disease

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska health officials have confirmed the death of a western Nebraska man from Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a disease carried by ticks.

News

Nebraska to apply for federal lost wages assistance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska will apply for federal assistance to help workers who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska is the last state to confirm that it will seek the extra federal aid.