Buffalo Wild Wings giving $1 per boneless chicken wing to Boys & Girls Club Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All of this attention was not expected when Ander Christensen went into that City Council meeting this week. Now, his campaign to rename the boneless chicken wing is benefiting children across the Capitol City.

People across the world have been taking sides in the Boneless Wing debate. Christensen’s beef? The misnomered boneless chicken wings.

“This is way bigger than I was expecting this to go,” said Christensen.

While Buffalo Wild Wings did have his name on a western-style wanted poster for wings slander, the two have put their differences aside for the greater good.

“While I personally would have to say people should never eat boneless wings, and I will never eat a boneless wing, I love charity,” Christensen said. “Good charity is hard to come by.”

This Monday, on dine-in and carry-out orders at Lincoln’s Buffalo Wild Wings, a dollar per wing is going to help the local Boys and Girls Club.

“They want to go big, and be as generous as possible, and that’s why I’m willing to put my personal passions aside,” Christensen said.

“Order boneless chicken wings for themselves and a friend, then go back multiple times on Labor day,” said Kimberly Goins, with the Boys and Girls Club. “Chicken wings for breakfast in the morning and then again at night!”

The money will go to supply personal protective equipment and start programming like STEM.

“We really have a focus here at the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln and Lancaster county on entrepreneurship, technology, job skills and career readiness,” Goins said. “We are developing the future workforce we want and need to stay here in Lincoln.”

Christensen said helping the community is just one stop on his campaign trail to change boneless chicken wings to “saucy nugs.”

“I will never eat a boneless wing in my life, but charity, it’s something we all need at this time,” Christensen said.

Buffalo Wild Wings isn’t the only one getting in on all the fun, Buffalo wings and Rings has officially changed their boneless chicken wings to “saucy nugs.”

