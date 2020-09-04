Advertisement

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday safety campaign keeps impaired drivers off the road

By Nicole Griffith
Sep. 4, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is making a push to keep drunk drivers off the road this holiday weekend.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is a national campaign that NDOT is taking part in. This means there’s going to be increased traffic enforcement with zero tolerance for impaired driving.

On average there are 7,000 drunk driving arrests in Nebraska for a whole year according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Last Labor Day weekend LPD made 22 DWI arrests over the holiday.

“We have over 45 agencies including the Nebraska State Patrol participating this weekend working over time, so they’re getting their officers to work as many hours as possible,” said Bill Kovarik, NDOT Highway Safety Office Admin.

There are more than 15,000 crashes every year in the state that are alcohol related. The campaign started last week and goes until Labor Day.

