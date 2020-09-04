Advertisement

FEMA awards over $62 million to NEMA for COVID-19 response

FEMA Awards $62.4 million to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 response.
FEMA Awards $62.4 million to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 response.(KFYR)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has obligated more than $62.4 million to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to help reimburse eligible expenses the agency has incurred as a result of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant funds, awarded by FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program, were made available September 2 and are authorized under a major disaster declaration approved by President Trump on April 4 for the entire state. FEMA’s funding of $62,490,887 represents the federal portion of a total project cost of $83,321,183 million.

The Public Assistance Program provides grants at a 75/25 percent cost share to state and local governments, tribal nations and certain non-profit entities to assist with eligible costs associated with responding to and recovering from disasters. The federal government pays 75 percent of the eligible costs; the remaining 25 percent is paid by the grant recipient.

The $62.4 million for NEMA reimburses eligible costs the state has incurred that are associated with buying essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supplies and equipment from mid-March through May 2020, as well as COVID-19 testing and diagnosis. The supplies include N95 masks, goggles, medical gowns, gloves, surgical masks, head covers, face shields, disinfectants and respirators.

The federal disaster declaration also authorizes Direct Federal Assistance to help governmental entities and tribal nations with certain COVID-related actions that the states, localities and tribes themselves cannot undertake at this time for some reason, such as the inability to use their own personnel to perform a function or an inability to contract with someone else to do the work.

Throughout FEMA Region VII, which encompasses the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, more than $854.3 million in total FEMA funding has been obligated since mid-March to help states, localities, tribal nations and eligible, private nonprofit organizations with eligible COVID-19 expenses.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: U.S. Ag Secretary at UNL talking about agricultural innovation

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live at 10:15 a.m.

News

LPD responds to burglary at downtown antique store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Early Friday morning, officers responded to an alarm in downtown Lincoln at Timeless Treasures.

National

TSA is testing facial recognition at security checkpoints

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
The Transportation Security Administration is testing touchless facial recognition technology at security checkpoints.

News

Taco Loco food truck employee on break assaulted and robbed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police say a worker of a Taco Loco food truck received significant injuries after getting assault while going on break Thursday night.

Latest News

News

Foundation for LPS financially helping families in Lincoln during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
These funds allow families to receive gift cards for groceries and gas and to get mental health support.

News

Husker's Memorial Stadium wedding cake

Updated: 3 hours ago
Victoria Heaton, of Victoria Page Bakery and an LPS teacher, created a cake replica of Memorial Stadium for a wedding.

News

Foundation for LPS financially helping families in Lincoln during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools is expanding its COVID-19 Crisis Response Campaign for families and students in LPS.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
What's making you smile this week? Submit your pictures and you might see them on 10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday!

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you're looking for something to do this weekend in Lincoln, here are you Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Talvi! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.