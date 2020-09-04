Foundation for LPS financially helping families in Lincoln during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools is expanding its COVID-19 Crisis Response Campaign for families and students in LPS. It’s all to help support those who are in need of financial help due to the pandemic.

More than 42,000 LPS students have been helped by the Foundation for LPS. Right now, it’s possible that even more can receive a helping hand.

For many families this year, it’s been a struggle to make ends meet, and that’s where these emergency funds come in.

In 2019, more than $200,000 were given out to families in need. This year, the foundation was able to add another $150,000 from the Nebraska Cares Act. These funds allow families to receive gift cards for groceries and gas and to get mental health support. Additional slots have been added to every school in the district for individual and family therapy sessions.

“[I hope] when parents are facing difficult decisions that they understand that reaching out for help right now is the right thing to do. It’s the right thing for their children. It’s the right thing for our community. We all need to support each other through this,” said Wendy Van DeLaCastro, president of Foundation for LPS.

In order to qualify for these emergency funds, you must have a student currently enrolled in LPS. Your family must also be able to prove that you’ve financially been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only can you get help, you can also give it. As the demand for funds goes up, so does the need for more donations.

“We think that our funds will be distributed in the first two months that we have it open. We know that COVID is not going to go away quickly. So, we know families will be impacted for the next six to eight months. We’d love to be able to continue to provide resources, but we can only do that with the community’s generosity,” said Van DeLaCastro.

It’s important to note, this emergency money isn’t intended to be a long-term solution but rather temporarily to get families back on their feet during this time.

To apply or to donate, click HERE.

