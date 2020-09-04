Advertisement

Foundation for LPS financially helping families in Lincoln during pandemic

These funds allow families to receive gift cards for groceries and gas and to get mental health support.
These funds allow families to receive gift cards for groceries and gas and to get mental health support.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools is expanding its COVID-19 Crisis Response Campaign for families and students in LPS. It’s all to help support those who are in need of financial help due to the pandemic.

More than 42,000 LPS students have been helped by the Foundation for LPS. Right now, it’s possible that even more can receive a helping hand.

For many families this year, it’s been a struggle to make ends meet, and that’s where these emergency funds come in.

In 2019, more than $200,000 were given out to families in need. This year, the foundation was able to add another $150,000 from the Nebraska Cares Act. These funds allow families to receive gift cards for groceries and gas and to get mental health support. Additional slots have been added to every school in the district for individual and family therapy sessions.

“[I hope] when parents are facing difficult decisions that they understand that reaching out for help right now is the right thing to do. It’s the right thing for their children. It’s the right thing for our community. We all need to support each other through this,” said Wendy Van DeLaCastro, president of Foundation for LPS.

In order to qualify for these emergency funds, you must have a student currently enrolled in LPS. Your family must also be able to prove that you’ve financially been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only can you get help, you can also give it. As the demand for funds goes up, so does the need for more donations.

“We think that our funds will be distributed in the first two months that we have it open. We know that COVID is not going to go away quickly. So, we know families will be impacted for the next six to eight months. We’d love to be able to continue to provide resources, but we can only do that with the community’s generosity,” said Van DeLaCastro.

It’s important to note, this emergency money isn’t intended to be a long-term solution but rather temporarily to get families back on their feet during this time.

To apply or to donate, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Husker's Memorial Stadium wedding cake

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Victoria Heaton, of Victoria Page Bakery and an LPS teacher, created a cake replica of Memorial Stadium for a wedding.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 31 minutes ago
What's making you smile this week? Submit your pictures and you might see them on 10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday!

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're looking for something to do this weekend in Lincoln, here are you Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Meet Talvi! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Area of O Street remains closed for gas main repairs

Updated: 1 hour ago
O Street from 33rd through 36th remains closed following a gas leak Thursday.

News

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to make stops in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Sec. Sonny Perdue will take part in a panel discussion on agricultural innovation at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

News

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau

News

Biologist and dog patrol airport for wildlife

Updated: 8 hours ago
Biologist and dog patrol airport for wildlife

News

Protecting wildlife around Lincoln Airport

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The two are in charge of the 5,000 acres at the Lincoln Airport, and make sure wildlife do not become a threat to air traffic.