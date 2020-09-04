Advertisement

Handler and golden retriever protect wildlife around Lincoln Airport

The two are in charge of the 5,000 acres at the Lincoln Airport, and make sure wildlife do not become a threat to air traffic.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday is National Wildlife Day, and for a team that works at the Lincoln Airport, it’s one of the most important days of the year.

Brooke Morgan is a wildlife biologist for the Lincoln Airport. She surveys birds, sprays for certain weeds, and works with the Airport Authority on plant control. She does it all alongside her golden retriever, Grace.

“Every day I’m out here to see what the activity is like,” said Morgan. “How can I be proactive about making it a less attractive habitat for the wildlife to be on the airfield.”

The two are in charge of making sure wildlife do not become a threat to air traffic. Area wildlife include foxes, coyotes, ducks, geese, and skunks, just to name a few.

“If animals get used to having that threat around they tend to avoid those kind of areas.”

The Lincoln Airport handles both commercial and general aviation.

“We have this whole industrial park of 5,000 acres that we have to take care of too, so they manage a lot for us,” said Rachel Barth, a spokesperson for the Lincoln Airport.

Wildlife is a problem the Lincoln Airport is familiar with. According to the FAA, it reported more than 200 wildlife strikes from 2009-2018 which is about 21 per year.

