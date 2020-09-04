Advertisement

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend. If you’re looking for activities for the family, The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

2020 Vision Maker Media’s First Online Indigenous Film Festival

For the first time, Vision Maker Media will be hosting an online, five-week-long celebration of American Indian, Alaska Native and worldwide Indigenous films. The festival will host some of their most inspiring filmmakers and Native celebrities in engaging digital conversations, creating a space for both healing and learning.

Daily through October 5; Free, but registration required

More info: HERE

Cirque Italia Water Circus

Cirque Italia is coming with a brand new 2020 show! All above their 35,000-gallon water stage, state-of-the-art water fountains and a mesmerizing water curtain. Combining hand-balancing acts, contortionists that will bend like a pretzel, an amazing wheel of death and so much more!

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Monday 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; See website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

Kiechel Fine Art Presents September First Friday and Muchachos

Stop out and view new arrivals from local Contemporary artists and American Regionalist artwork, with three floors of gallery space. Cash bar available for patrons in Kiechel Fine Art and food truck available out back of the gallery.

Friday 5 to 8 p.m.; Free, Items for purchase

More info: HERE

A Weekend Of Comedian John Deboer

John DeBoer is in Lincoln for the whole weekend! Friday night, he will be doing an early show out at James Arthur Vineyards. Then, he will be taking the stage at Screamers on Friday and Saturday nights.

Friday and Saturday 6:30 p.m.; $20 or $28 ticket price

More info: HERE

Capital Jazz Society Presents The First Friday Live Stream Series: The Lightning Bugs

Capital Jazz Society proudly presents a series of live stream events featuring some of the best jazz groups and musicians in the area. The Lightning Bugs are a popular jazz trio specializing in “Moonbeam Swing.”

Friday 8 to 9:30 p.m.; Donations welcome

More info: HERE

UPDATE: O Street back open after gas leak

Updated: 1 hour ago
O Street is back open after an hours-long gas leak in central Lincoln Thursday.

Biologist and dog patrol airport for wildlife

Updated: 7 hours ago
Biologist and dog patrol airport for wildlife

Protecting wildlife around Lincoln Airport

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Nicole Griffith
The two are in charge of the 5,000 acres at the Lincoln Airport, and make sure wildlife do not become a threat to air traffic.

NE Supreme Court hears medical marijuana ballot initiative challenge

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Ellis Wiltsey
Thursday Nebraska’s Supreme Court heart arguments after a lawsuit was filed challenging if the measure was posing one or more questions.

Neighboring businesses escape damage from Valentino’s Pizza fire thanks to firewall

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Mackenzie Huck
While Valentino's Pizza has an estimated $350,000 in damage, the business right next door has little to no destruction after a fire Wednesday night.

Advocates help people register to vote

Updated: 10 hours ago
Nebraska nonprofit creates license plate to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Kelsey Dickeson
The plates will be available in January 2021.

City closes four recycling sites so far, opens one new one

Updated: 12 hours ago
Nebraska Supreme Court hears argument against no-fault divorce

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Shannon Heckt
The case looks to make changes to the no-fault divorce laws.

Missing 11-year-old boy found

Updated: 13 hours ago
Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln Police notified media that a missing 11-year-old boy had been found following a short search.