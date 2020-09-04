Happening in Lincoln this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend. If you’re looking for activities for the family, The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.
2020 Vision Maker Media’s First Online Indigenous Film Festival
For the first time, Vision Maker Media will be hosting an online, five-week-long celebration of American Indian, Alaska Native and worldwide Indigenous films. The festival will host some of their most inspiring filmmakers and Native celebrities in engaging digital conversations, creating a space for both healing and learning.
Daily through October 5; Free, but registration required
Cirque Italia Water Circus
Cirque Italia is coming with a brand new 2020 show! All above their 35,000-gallon water stage, state-of-the-art water fountains and a mesmerizing water curtain. Combining hand-balancing acts, contortionists that will bend like a pretzel, an amazing wheel of death and so much more!
Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Monday 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; See website for ticket prices
Kiechel Fine Art Presents September First Friday and Muchachos
Stop out and view new arrivals from local Contemporary artists and American Regionalist artwork, with three floors of gallery space. Cash bar available for patrons in Kiechel Fine Art and food truck available out back of the gallery.
Friday 5 to 8 p.m.; Free, Items for purchase
A Weekend Of Comedian John Deboer
John DeBoer is in Lincoln for the whole weekend! Friday night, he will be doing an early show out at James Arthur Vineyards. Then, he will be taking the stage at Screamers on Friday and Saturday nights.
Friday and Saturday 6:30 p.m.; $20 or $28 ticket price
Capital Jazz Society Presents The First Friday Live Stream Series: The Lightning Bugs
Capital Jazz Society proudly presents a series of live stream events featuring some of the best jazz groups and musicians in the area. The Lightning Bugs are a popular jazz trio specializing in “Moonbeam Swing.”
Friday 8 to 9:30 p.m.; Donations welcome
