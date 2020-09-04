Advertisement

Hot and dry this weekend, then BIG changes next week

The heat returns this weekend with above average temperatures.
By Brandon Rector
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you like hot temperatures, then you will love this weekend. If you don’t, you may like most of next week better. This weekend will feature well above average temperatures. Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Lincoln. Well below average temperatures return Tuesday and stick around for much of next week. There are some chances for rain too.

An upper level high pressure ridge will remain in control in the region through Sunday. Highs will be in the 90s this weekend with some locations possibly reaching 100 to 103. A cold front should arrive late Sunday and begin our cooling trend on Monday. High temperatures on Labor Day could range from the low 70s in Northern Nebraska to the low 80s in the southern part of the state. An upper level trough will move into the area late Monday and hang around through the middle of next week. This will help bring even colder air to the region. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday look to be in the upper 40s to upper 50s which will be quite the dramatic change from Sunday. An upper level low may develop in the trough and hang around the region Thursday and Friday. Cool, below average temperatures would continue if this situation does in fact develop for us. The chance of rain would also continue.

At this time, the chance of showers and thunderstorms develops late Monday and continues each day through Friday. Rain looks likely Monday night through Tuesday with a decreasing, but still decent chance Tuesday night and Wednesday. There is just a small chance for Thursday and Friday right now. With a large amount of Nebraska in drought, this precipitation is much needed. For now, it looks like much of Eastern and Southern Nebraska may see 0.50″ to 1.50″ of rain. There could be some isolated higher amounts.

As far as the wind goes, it looks to be breezy this weekend and Labor Day. Tuesday could be windy so combine that with the much colder temperatures as well as rain and it will not feel that pleasant. Wednesday may be breezy too.

