Advertisement

Lincoln East tops the Titans, moves to 2-0

Behind five touchdowns from quarterback Noah Walters, the Spartans held on to beat Papillion-LaVista South
By Dan Corey
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East raced out to a 14-0 lead against Papillion-LaVista South on Thursday night only to watch it slip away. On a comfortable night at Seacrest Field, the Spartans went into halftime down 22-14.

But East kept with it and it paid off as quarterback Noah Walters shined for the Spartans throwing five touchdowns. Lincoln East is now 2-0 on the season.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLN

Meet Chevy Stout, “America’s Fullback”

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Chevy Stout is a senior fullback at Concordia. Yes, his name is Chevy Stout.

Sports

Chevy Stout, Concordia's National Sensation

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT

News

Big Ten must provide some information in Husker players’ lawsuit

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten must provide some documents that give insight into the Conference’s decision to postpone the 2020 fall football season

Sports

Parkview Christian moves to six-man football

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Parkview Christian is optimistic about the move to six-man football

Latest News

Sports

High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores - Sept. 1

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Volleyball highlights and scores from September 1st

VOD Recordings

Parkview Christian Moves to Six Man

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT
Parkview Christian Moves to Six Man

KOLN

McCaffrey, Jurgens volunteer at LSW with Huskers’ season postponed

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Luke McCaffrey and Cam Jurgens join the Lincoln Southwest coaching staff while Nebraska's football season is postponed.

Sports

McCaffrey, Jurgens join coaching staff at Lincoln Southwest

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
With the Huskers' season postponed, Nebraska football players Luke McCaffrey and Cam Jurgens are volunteering at Lincoln Southwest.

Sports

Lane Napier gears up for senior season

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT

Sports

Hard-nosed Napier takes pride on football field

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Lane Napier is a leader on and off the football field