Lincoln East tops the Titans, moves to 2-0

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East raced out to a 14-0 lead against Papillion-LaVista South on Thursday night only to watch it slip away. On a comfortable night at Seacrest Field, the Spartans went into halftime down 22-14.

But East kept with it and it paid off as quarterback Noah Walters shined for the Spartans throwing five touchdowns. Lincoln East is now 2-0 on the season.

