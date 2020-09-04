JUST IN: Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial has moved higher in the high-risk (orange) category.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The LLCHD raised the COVID-19 Risk Dial further into the High Risk category.

You can watch it live right here on our website and app.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.