LIVE at 4PM: High School Football Preview

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s week 2 of high school football but there a several games not happening due to COVID-19 exposure.

The principal of Crete High School announced Friday that the game at McCook is cancelled because of one positive COVID-19 case on the football team and multiple others showing symptoms.

Here is a list of other games cancelled Friday night:

Postponed/Cancelled Games (NSAA)

Several of these teams have rescheduled their games against other opponents.

