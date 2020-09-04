LIVE: U.S. Ag Secretary at UNL talking about agricultural innovation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will join Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green Sept. 4 for a panel discussion on agricultural innovation at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Mike Boehm, NU vice president and Harlan Vice Chancellor of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will serve as moderator.

