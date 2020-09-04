Advertisement

LIVE: U.S. Ag Secretary at UNL talking about agricultural innovation

U.S.D.A. Secretary Sonny Purdue discusses aftermath of Hurricane Michael with farmers in this November 16, 2018 photo.
U.S.D.A. Secretary Sonny Purdue discusses aftermath of Hurricane Michael with farmers in this November 16, 2018 photo.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will join Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green Sept. 4 for a panel discussion on agricultural innovation at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Mike Boehm, NU vice president and Harlan Vice Chancellor of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will serve as moderator.

