LPD responds to burglary at downtown antique store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early Friday morning around 5 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department responded to an alarm in at Timeless Treasures near 17th and O Streets.

When officers got there, they saw that the front door had been broken.

No one was found inside the building. Officers discovered two broken display cases, with coins and jewelry stolen.

Owners are doing inventory to find out the total loss for stolen items. Damage is estimated at $400.

LPD said they’re still looking at the store’s surveillance video and are processing the scene for evidence. This investigation is ongoing.

