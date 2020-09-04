Advertisement

LPD responds to burglary at downtown antique store

(WIBW)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early Friday morning around 5 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department responded to an alarm in at Timeless Treasures near 17th and O Streets.

When officers got there, they saw that the front door had been broken.

No one was found inside the building. Officers discovered two broken display cases, with coins and jewelry stolen.

Owners are doing inventory to find out the total loss for stolen items. Damage is estimated at $400.

LPD said they’re still looking at the store’s surveillance video and are processing the scene for evidence. This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FEMA awards over $62 million to NEMA for COVID-19 response

Updated: 16 minutes ago
FEMA Awards $62.4 million to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 response.

News

LIVE: U.S. Ag Secretary at UNL talking about agricultural innovation

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live at 10:15 a.m.

National

TSA is testing facial recognition at security checkpoints

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
The Transportation Security Administration is testing touchless facial recognition technology at security checkpoints.

News

Taco Loco food truck employee on break assaulted and robbed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police say a worker of a Taco Loco food truck received significant injuries after getting assault while going on break Thursday night.

Latest News

News

Foundation for LPS financially helping families in Lincoln during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
These funds allow families to receive gift cards for groceries and gas and to get mental health support.

News

Husker's Memorial Stadium wedding cake

Updated: 3 hours ago
Victoria Heaton, of Victoria Page Bakery and an LPS teacher, created a cake replica of Memorial Stadium for a wedding.

News

Foundation for LPS financially helping families in Lincoln during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools is expanding its COVID-19 Crisis Response Campaign for families and students in LPS.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
What's making you smile this week? Submit your pictures and you might see them on 10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday!

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you're looking for something to do this weekend in Lincoln, here are you Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Talvi! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.