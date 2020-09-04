Advertisement

NE Supreme Court hears medical marijuana ballot initiative challenge

Thursday Nebraska’s Supreme Court heart arguments after a lawsuit was filed challenging if the measure was posing one or more questions.
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska voters are still waiting to see if their ballots will include medical marijuana in November.

Thursday, Nebraska’s Supreme Court heard arguments after a lawsuit was filed challenging if the measure was posing one or more questions.

That challenge was filed by Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

This ballot initiative already got the green light from Secretary of State Bob Evnen to be on the November ballot, ruling it only poses one question.

“Here over 182,000 Nebraskans petitioned to exercise their right to vote on the medical marijuana initiative,” said Jason Grams a lawyer for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana. “This court should zealously protect the power of initiative and allow the voters to decide this measure on November 3rd.”

The proposed constitutional amendment has nine sections.

Thursday, Wagner’s lawyer focused on section four. It grants immunity from arrest and prosecution for distributors of medical marijuana.

“It goes back to that immunity provision,” said Mark Fahleson, Wagner’s attorney. “It simply is a separate issue that voters should vote on different from authorizing the use of medical cannabis in this state.”

Nicole Hochstein and Crista Eggers’ sons have epilepsy and they’re advocates for medical marijuana as a treatment for their children.

“I think heart-wrenching is a great word to describe the pain to sit through and listen to politicians debate real suffering,” Eggers said. “That’s what Nebraskans are facing day in and day out.”

They called this another roadblock on a long journey.

“We have jumped through every hoop that’s been set in front of us,” said Hochstein. “We’re just trying to find help and support for our children.”

Evnen needs to finalize the ballot by Friday, September 11. If the Nebraska Supreme Court doesn’t rule by then, it would stay on the ballot.

Senator Anna Wishart, Lincoln, has long been a proponent of medical marijuana in the State. She said, even if it is on the ballot and is approved by voters, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is already prepared for more challenges in the judicial system.

