Nebraska to apply for federal lost wages assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/KOLN) —

Nebraska will apply for federal assistance to help workers who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing those who qualify to collect an extra $300 per week. Nebraska is the last state to confirm that it will seek the extra federal aid. Every other state has said it will apply, except for South Dakota, which refused the money.

The payments are a part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s lost wages supplemental payment program, and are only available for those whom unemployment is COVID-related. People who qualify will receive $300 per week, along with their unemployment benefit, for a limited number of weeks. Once the federal grant funding is exhausted, the program will end.

“The Lost Wage Assistance Program provides very limited benefits to a portion of Nebraska’s unemployment recipients and has an uncertain end date,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “NDOL is awaiting critical guidance from FEMA that will allow the agency to finalize a path forward in covering the administrative costs of paying LWA benefits. Consequently, the timeline for issuing payments is also uncertain.”

