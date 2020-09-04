Advertisement

Neighboring businesses escape damage from Valentino’s Pizza fire thanks to firewall

While Valentino's may be a total loss, neighboring businesses have little damage after Wednesday night's fire.
While Valentino's may be a total loss, neighboring businesses have little damage after Wednesday night's fire.(KOLN)
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue estimates the damage done to Valentino’s Pizza on North 70th and Vine Street is between $350,000 and $400,000. But, LFR said the damage could have been significantly worse had the building not saved itself.

Neighboring businesses, like Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, are counting their blessings. They had no fire damage, despite Valentino’s likely being a total loss.

Like many small businesses, the pandemic has not been easy on Lincoln Vintage Vinyl.

“We actually closed for two and a half months,” said stereo technician Craig Bartels. “We were doing mail order and by appointment only.”

Last night, the locally-owned record store said it dodged what could have been another big blow to business. When vinyl gets hot, Bartels said it can warp into a bowl-like shape, and cannot be repaired.

“That’s the first thing I did when I came in the door this morning, I felt the walls and started pulling albums off the wall and nothing was warped, nothing was hot,” Bartels said. “I was very surprised. There’s a lot of stuff in here you really can’t find too many other places, so it was a relief that it was all in one piece.”

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said firewalls between the businesses in the strip mall saved the day.

“A firewall basically sections everything off so the fire stays in the place it originated,” said Captain Alex Martin. “Normally, the fire would get into the attic space in the roof line, and then it could run the length of the building. A firewall will basically go all the way through that roof line and compartmentalize each section so that it doesn’t allow for excessive fire spread.”

Martin said there is no such thing as a routine fire, but fires in strip malls are considered high-risk, due to that potential of fire spread.

“In terms of financial loss, danger to us as we are responding to a fire in a strip mall like this, this really had one of the best outcomes it could,” Martin said. “For surrounding businesses to just have light smoke damage, we count it as a win in our books.”

Lincoln Vintage Vinyl will have to replace its ceiling tiles and deep clean, but Bartels said that pales in comparison to what could have happened.

Lincoln Vintage Vinyl will be closed for the rest of this week to do that repair work, and said it might reopen on Thursday, Sept. 10, at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a sign posted to the boarded up Valentino’s Pizza, promises the restaurant will rebuild.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Handler and golden retriever protect wildlife around Lincoln Airport

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The two are in charge of the 5,000 acres at the Lincoln Airport, and make sure wildlife do not become a threat to air traffic.

News

NE Supreme Court hears medical marijuana ballot initiative challenge

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Thursday Nebraska’s Supreme Court heart arguments after a lawsuit was filed challenging if the measure was posing one or more questions.

News

Advocates help people register to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Nebraska non-profit creates license plate to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Dickeson
The plates will be available in January 2021.

Latest News

News

City closes four recycling sites so far, opens one new one

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Nebraska Supreme Court hears argument against no-fault divorce

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shannon Heckt
The case looks to make changes to the no-fault divorce laws.

News

Missing 11-year-old boy found

Updated: 4 hours ago
Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln Police notified media that a missing 11-year-old boy had been found following a short search.

News

Man who abducted Lincoln teen found guilty in Federal Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
A federal jury found a Colorado man guilty of attempting to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity after he picked up a 14-year-old Lincoln girl and drove her to his home in Colorado.

News

Advocates with ACCC helping new citizens, immigrants register to vote

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Volunteers at the ACCC in Lincoln are working to make sure everybody knows they have the right to vote.

News

City closes four recycling sites, opens one new one during consolidation process

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The City of Lincoln has closed four recycling drop-off locations and opened one new one in the last few months.