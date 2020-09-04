Sunny and Warmer Friday, Hot Weekend on The Way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure in the area will give us a clear and cool start to our Friday. The High pressure system will move to the east of the state this morning and a southwesterly wind will develop and that means a warmer afternoon. Clear and not as cool for tonight. Saturday will be mainly sunny, breezy, hot and more humid. Afternoon highs could reach the mid 90s. South wind could gust up to 25 mph at times. Sunday could be the hottest day of 2020 in Lincoln. Sunshine, hot, humid breezy conditions expected. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 90s in the Lincoln area. Don’t be surprised if Lincoln sees it’s first 100 degree temperature since June of 2018 on Sunday. Southwest wind could gust up to 35 mph at times. Labor day will not be as hot with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day should be dry with a chance for a few late day thunderstorms.

We are going to experience a sharp drop in temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s and a gusty north wind making it feel even colder. Tuesday will most likely be cloudy with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s and a slight chance of shower.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.