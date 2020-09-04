Advertisement

Taco Loco food truck employee on break assaulted and robbed

Published: Sep. 4, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An employee of a Taco Loco food truck was assaulted by a group of people as she left the truck for a break, Lincoln Police said.

Lincoln Police said officers were dispatched to the truck parked in a gas station lot near 9th and P Streets around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to LPD, the female employee received significant injures during the assault and also had her phone stolen. She declined medical attention from Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The group accused of the assault were also said to have tried to get into the food truck but were unsuccessful.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

