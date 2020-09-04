Area of O Street remains closed for gas main repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - O Street from 33rd to 36th Streets is still closed right now for an unknown amount of time.

That’s according to a statement from Black Hills Energy.

It’s all because of an incident that started around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the scene at that time, and remained on location with Black Hill technicians until just before 10:30 p.m.

It’s not clear what businesses in that area, if any, have been or will be affected.

In the statement from Black Hills, they said the primary area for their work was around 34th and O Streets.

Black Hills said they are working to repair a natural gas main, but did not say how the incident happened.

An earlier version of this story stated that O Street was reopened, which has been corrected.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.