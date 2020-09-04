Advertisement

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to make stops in Nebraska

(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will visit Nebraska on Friday, including a stop at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He’ll be joined on campus by Governor Pete Ricketts, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green for a panel discussion on agricultural innovation at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Mike Boehm, NU vice president and Harlan Vice Chancellor of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will serve as moderator.

The panel discussion begins at 10:15 a.m. in the banquet area on the second floor of the Nebraska Innovation Commons building, 2021 Transformation Drive.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVESTREAM

Before the panel discussion, Sec. Perdue and Gov. Ricketts will sign an agreement between the USDA Forest Service and the State of Nebraska focused on shared stewardship. The Shared Stewardship Agreement establishes a framework for federal and state agencies to promote active forest management, improve collaboration, and respond to ecological challenges and natural resource concerns in Nebraska.

Also included in his schedule will be a tour of the Certified Piedmontese facility in Lincoln and a visit to Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

