Video captures Alabama health worker poking body, woman arrested

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.(Baldwin County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with the felony offense.

News outlets report that the arrest came after a video shared on social media showed a worker poking the body of a dead resident at The Brennity, an assisted living facility in coastal Baldwin County.

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether the woman has a lawyer.

