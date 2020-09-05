Another NDCS staff member positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus. The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The individual is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who live and work in the facility as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the affected staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 67. Fifty-seven of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

