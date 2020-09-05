Advertisement

Another NDCS staff member positive for COVID-19

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 67. Fifty-seven of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus. The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The individual is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who live and work in the facility as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the affected staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 67. Fifty-seven  of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: LFR responds to fire near Union College

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Union College Campus on Saturday.

News

Lincoln’s ‘wing guy’ joins Scott Frost to call for football, wings

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Huskers posted a video of head football coach Scott Frost beginning a press conference, before handing the podium over to Lincoln’s newest celebrity, Ander Christensen.

News

Lincoln Vipers surprise 12-year-old recovering from spinal cord injury

Updated: 15 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Buffalo Wild Wings giving $1 per boneless chicken wing to Boys & Girls Club Monday

Updated: 15 hours ago
Buffalo Wild Wings giving $1 per boneless chicken wing to Boys & Girls Club Monday

Latest News

News

Lincoln Vipers surprise 12-year-old patient at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A local youth football team what it really means to be a teammate Friday, when they surprised a 12-year-old therapy patient at Madonna.

News

BWW donating $1 per boneless chicken wing on Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Nebraska lawyer talks eviction moratorium, says it doesn't go far enough

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Advocates: eviction moratorium will help Nebraskans, but doesn’t go far enough

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The CDC, and DHHS, have put a temporary moratorium on evictions for people whose evictions would cause them to be homeless or require them to live in close quarters with someone they wouldn’t have otherwise lived with.

Forecast

Hot and dry this weekend, then BIG changes next week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
If you like hot temperatures, then you will love this weekend. If you don’t, you may like much of next week better. This weekend will feature well above average temperatures. Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Lincoln. Well below average temperatures return Tuesday and stick around for much of next week. There are some chances for rain too.

News

Buffalo Wild Wings giving $1 per boneless chicken wing to Boys & Girls Club Monday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
This was not expected when Ander Christensen went into that City Council meeting this week. Now, his campaign to rename the boneless chicken wing is benefiting children across the Capitol City.