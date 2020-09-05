Cirque Italia brings pirates and mermaids to Gateway Mall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -You may have noticed the white and blue big top tent outside Gateway Mall. That’s because the circus is back in town, and they’re dealing with COVID-19 Restrictions.

This year’s Cirque Italia show is pirate themed. It’s a water-based acrobatic show with pirates and mermaids. The organization is enforcing recommendations set by the CDC and Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department. This including cutting attendance to 25%, everyone must wear a mask and ushers will continually clean high-touch areas.

Morgaine Rosenthal, Manager and Mermaid Aerialist

The Circus goes until Labor Day with shows in the afternoon and evening. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and it’s located in the parking lot at Gateway Mall off 66th and O Street.

