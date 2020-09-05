Advertisement

Cirque Italia brings pirates and mermaids to Gateway Mall

An aerobatic water circus is at Gateway Mall.
An aerobatic water circus is at Gateway Mall.(KOLN)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -You may have noticed the white and blue big top tent outside Gateway Mall. That’s because the circus is back in town, and they’re dealing with COVID-19 Restrictions.

This year’s Cirque Italia show is pirate themed. It’s a water-based acrobatic show with pirates and mermaids. The organization is enforcing recommendations set by the CDC and Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department. This including cutting attendance to 25%, everyone must wear a mask and ushers will continually clean high-touch areas.

said Morgaine Rosenthal, Manager and Mermaid Aerialist.

The Circus goes until Labor Day with shows in the afternoon and evening. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and it’s located in the parking lot at Gateway Mall off 66th and O Street.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

Lincoln bar gets creative after football season cancelled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Kinkaider Brewing is keeping up their "Tailgate by the Train" events, even though there is no football season.

News

UPDATE: Area of O Street remains closed for gas main repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
O Street from 33rd through 35th Street remains closed following a gas leak Thursday.

News

UPDATE: LFR responds to fire near Union College

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Union College Campus on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Another NDCS staff member positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus.

News

Lincoln’s ‘wing guy’ joins Scott Frost to call for football, wings

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Huskers posted a video of head football coach Scott Frost beginning a press conference, before handing the podium over to Lincoln’s newest celebrity, Ander Christensen.

News

Lincoln Vipers surprise 12-year-old recovering from spinal cord injury

Updated: 20 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Buffalo Wild Wings giving $1 per boneless chicken wing to Boys & Girls Club Monday

Updated: 20 hours ago
Buffalo Wild Wings giving $1 per boneless chicken wing to Boys & Girls Club Monday

News

Lincoln Vipers surprise 12-year-old patient at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A local youth football team what it really means to be a teammate Friday, when they surprised a 12-year-old therapy patient at Madonna.

News

BWW donating $1 per boneless chicken wing on Monday

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at 6