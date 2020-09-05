Advertisement

UPDATE: LFR responds to fire near Union College

LFR responded to a fire at Union College Campus on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Union College Campus on Saturday.

According to LFR, there were several calls that a roof was on fire at the 48th Street and Prescott Avenue location at around 12:45 p.m. LFR managed to get the fire under control in a short amount of time.

LFR is still investigating the incident. Nobody was inside the building when LFR arrived. It is currently unclear how deep the fire went into the building, or how much damage the fire caused. The building is owned by Union College.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

