Lincoln bar gets creative after football season cancelled

Kinkaider Brewing carries on with "Tailgate by the Train" despite lack of home football games.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday would have been the first Husker Football home game. Now, businesses in the Haymarket are trying to find a way to bring people in despite the lack of football.

It’s a different feel in the Haymarket. People are out and about, but that energetic feeling of Game Day is missing. Kinkaider Brewing had planned on a season-long tailgate at the train and they’re not letting the lack of football stop them.

Tables, chairs, corn holes, it’s all the ingredients for a regular game day.

“I think our best game of last year, we served 5,000 pints in one day, so we’re really going to miss that,” said Cody Schmick, co-owner of Kinkaider brewing.

Husker fan and regular, Chris Dunning, said he’s sad about losing football.

“There was a lot of potential. A lot of training in the off-season, but completely understand it. I’m not going to be one to go against the greater good for us and society as a whole,” Dunning said.

Kinkaider is anticipating a 25% drop in sales this year due to the pandemic and loss of football.

“We weathered the storm,” Schmick said. “We kept all of our full-timers employed through the entire thing.”

So when Game Days got canceled, they knew they had to get creative with their tailgate at the train.

“When you go into business, you’ve got to be bold, have to push limitations, and we’ve done that through this, while still following everything. And trying to keep people safe and finding this balance between making money and paying our rent and paying our staff and also keeping people safe,” Schmick said

The whole event is going on Saturday, Schmick said it picks up around 8 and will go on throughout the season.

“Every time there was supposed to be a home game, we’re going to have an event like this,” Schmick said “We rope off this entire platform area, put bands in.”

They are expecting about 150 people on Saturday and have enough seating for all of them to stay spaced out.

“It’s been a challenging year, there is no doubt,” Schmick said.

They’re following all the social distancing and DHM guidelines. Individuals must wear a mask into the building but don’t have to wear one while they’re seated and drinking. They also try to sanitize more often.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

