Advertisement

Lincoln Vipers surprise 12-year-old patient at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital

A local youth football team surprised a 12-year-old who is recovering from a spinal cord injury.
A local youth football team surprised a 12-year-old who is recovering from a spinal cord injury.(KOLN)
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Vipers are Nebraska’s first youth-select football team in history, but their coach doesn’t want that to be their own legacy. Friday, the boys learned what it really means to be a teammate.

Nash Lindberg is pretty much your average 12-year-old boy.

“I like to golf and play basketball and hang out with my friends,” Lindberg said.

But, after an accident at a friend’s house at the beginning of August, Nash’s story is anything but ordinary. He’s now recovering from a spinal cord injury.

“I can feel my legs, but I just have to get my legs stronger so I can walk,” Lindberg said.

Nash is from Kansas, but came to Nebraska for therapy at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ Lincoln Campus.

While he should be able to walk again, for the time being, Lindberg is being kept from his other love, football.

“I was supposed to start with pads, and the accident happened on that Friday, when pads was supposed to start that next Monday,” Lindberg said.

Even though he can’t play, a local group wanted to make sure he’s still part of a team. The Lincoln Vipers surprised Lindberg outside Madonna with a drive-by parade, homemade signs, and some gifts.

“I heard his story, and I looked at my son, and all these boys, because we have 29 young men about that age and I couldn’t imagine what the parents are going through,” said Vipers head coach Aaron Wilkason. “He had to leave his friends and his family and teachers behind so we thought we’d show some team support. He can be part of our team.”

Wilkason said it’s important to show his team that it’s just as important who you are off the field as you are on the field.

“I also wanted to show them, not everyday is guaranteed, and you have to go out there, do the best you can with what you can, and win the day,” Wilkason said. “Nash is out here doing his best, being a fighter and being strong, and if he can get through what he’s getting through, we can be strong when we hit that field.”

The Vipers start their season in just a few days, and when they do, they will have “Nash Strong” logos on their helmets. Wilkason said he’s also officially adding Lindberg to the roster as #30, and an honorary captain.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BWW donating $1 per boneless chicken wing on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Nebraska lawyer talks eviction moratorium, says it doesn't go far enough

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Advocates: eviction moratorium will help Nebraskans, but doesn’t go far enough

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The CDC, and DHHS, have put a temporary moratorium on evictions for people whose evictions would cause them to be homeless or require them to live in close quarters with someone they wouldn’t have otherwise lived with.

Forecast

Hot and dry this weekend, then BIG changes next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
If you like hot temperatures, then you will love this weekend. If you don’t, you may like much of next week better. This weekend will feature well above average temperatures. Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Lincoln. Well below average temperatures return Tuesday and stick around for much of next week. There are some chances for rain too.

Latest News

News

Buffalo Wild Wings giving $1 per boneless chicken wing to Boys & Girls Club Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
This was not expected when Ander Christensen went into that City Council meeting this week. Now, his campaign to rename the boneless chicken wing is benefiting children across the Capitol City.

News

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday safety campaign keeps impaired drivers off the road

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is making a push to keep drunk drivers off the road this holiday weekend.

News

Week 2 high school football preview, scores and highlights

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Watch Double Sports Overtime with Kevin Sjuts and Dan Corey following our 10 p.m. newscast.

News

Harmful Algal Blooms Health Alerts issued for Pawnee and Swan Creek lakes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The state has issued health alerts for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County and Swan Creek Lake in Saline County.

News

Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial has moved higher in the high-risk (orange) category.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

News

Area of O Street remains closed for gas main repairs

Updated: 7 hours ago
O Street from 33rd through 35th Street remains closed following a gas leak Thursday.