Lincoln’s ‘wing guy’ joins Scott Frost to call for football, wings

Lincon's 'wing guy' joins coach Scott Frost
Lincon's 'wing guy' joins coach Scott Frost(Huskers)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Huskers posted a video of head football coach Scott Frost beginning a press conference, before handing the podium over to Lincoln’s newest celebrity, Ander Christensen.

Christensen’s viral plea before Lincoln’s City Council to rename ’boneless chicken wings’ went viral this week, being seen by tens of millions on television and social media.

“Just like a wing without a bone is just a saucy nug, a Saturday without Husker football is just a Saturday”, Christensen says.

Posted by Nebraska Huskers on Friday, September 4, 2020

