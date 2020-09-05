Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 48
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 48 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 4,445. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 67
Deaths: 4
- On Saturday, September 5, the Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,896 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. The positivity rate on COVID-19 testing so far this week is 9.6%.
- The Health Department has received four new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. Our latest losses are a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s, and two women over 80 years of age. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county now is 169. DCHD has confirmed 9,978 county residents have recovered from the illness.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
