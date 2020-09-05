Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Saturday, September 5, the Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,896 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. The positivity rate on COVID-19 testing so far this week is 9.6%.

The Health Department has received four new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. Our latest losses are a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s, and two women over 80 years of age. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county now is 169. DCHD has confirmed 9,978 county residents have recovered from the illness.