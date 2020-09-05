UPDATE: Area of O Street remains closed for gas main repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Black Hills Energy announced on Saturday that they are continuing to work on repairs to a natural gas main near the intersection of 34th and O Street in Central Lincoln. Current Traffic closures, west bound lanes from 40th to 33rd and east bound lanes from 35th to 33rd Street on O Street are expected to be necessary until Sept. 11.

A section of O Street was closed on Friday so that a natural gas main could be repaired. If you’re in the area, expect to smell natural gas and a loud noise similar to a jet engine. The company will be releasing natural gas from the main and said it is a “normal and safe procedure.”

The gas leak was reported Thursday afternoon.

“We appreciate an area business owner taking the safe step of reporting a suspected natural gas odor and the partnership of Lincoln Fire and Rescue to ensure the safety of the area while our team completes the leak investigation and makes repairs,” stated Brandy Johnson, regional community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy. “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring traffic flow in the area as soon as safely possible.”

Businesses have been allowed to operate in the area.

