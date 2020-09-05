Advertisement

UPDATE: Area of O Street remains closed for gas main repairs

A gas leak near 33rd and O Street has shut down traffic in both directions.
A gas leak near 33rd and O Street has shut down traffic in both directions.(1011 NOW)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Black Hills Energy announced on Saturday that they are continuing to work on repairs to a natural gas main near the intersection of 34th and O Street in Central Lincoln. Current Traffic closures, west bound lanes from 40th to 33rd and east bound lanes from 35th to 33rd Street on O Street are expected to be necessary until Sept. 11.

A section of O Street was closed on Friday so that a natural gas main could be repaired. If you’re in the area, expect to smell natural gas and a loud noise similar to a jet engine. The company will be releasing natural gas from the main and said it is a “normal and safe procedure.”

The gas leak was reported Thursday afternoon.

“We appreciate an area business owner taking the safe step of reporting a suspected natural gas odor and the partnership of Lincoln Fire and Rescue to ensure the safety of the area while our team completes the leak investigation and makes repairs,” stated Brandy Johnson, regional community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy. “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring traffic flow in the area as soon as safely possible.”

Businesses have been allowed to operate in the area.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: LFR responds to fire near Union College

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Union College Campus on Saturday.

News

Another NDCS staff member positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus.

News

Lincoln’s ‘wing guy’ joins Scott Frost to call for football, wings

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Huskers posted a video of head football coach Scott Frost beginning a press conference, before handing the podium over to Lincoln’s newest celebrity, Ander Christensen.

News

Lincoln Vipers surprise 12-year-old recovering from spinal cord injury

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Buffalo Wild Wings giving $1 per boneless chicken wing to Boys & Girls Club Monday

Updated: 17 hours ago
Buffalo Wild Wings giving $1 per boneless chicken wing to Boys & Girls Club Monday

News

Lincoln Vipers surprise 12-year-old patient at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A local youth football team what it really means to be a teammate Friday, when they surprised a 12-year-old therapy patient at Madonna.

News

BWW donating $1 per boneless chicken wing on Monday

Updated: 21 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Nebraska lawyer talks eviction moratorium, says it doesn't go far enough

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Advocates: eviction moratorium will help Nebraskans, but doesn’t go far enough

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The CDC, and DHHS, have put a temporary moratorium on evictions for people whose evictions would cause them to be homeless or require them to live in close quarters with someone they wouldn’t have otherwise lived with.

Forecast

Hot and dry this weekend, then BIG changes next week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
If you like hot temperatures, then you will love this weekend. If you don’t, you may like much of next week better. This weekend will feature well above average temperatures. Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Lincoln. Well below average temperatures return Tuesday and stick around for much of next week. There are some chances for rain too.